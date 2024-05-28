Where to exchange money in Johannesburg
Before you set out exploring in Johannesburg, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Johannesburg that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Johannesburg
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Johannesburg below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Travelex Rissik Street
|81 Rissik St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
|+27 11 492 1414
|MASTER CURRENCY FOREIGN EXCHANGE
|Ricci's, 4 Rissik St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
|+27 11 333 1223
|Collectors Exchange
|141 Commissioner St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
|+27 11 331 9459
|Travelex Fordsburg
|Corner Central Avenue and, Hanover St, Mayfair, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa
|+27 11 837 4822
|Rand Bureau
|Shop 129, Level 100, Carlton Centre, Commissioner St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2107, South Africa
|+27 11 331 6231
|Forex World | Gold Reef City
|411 Northen Parkway Road, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa
|+27 11 496 3242
|Travelex
|Athol Road & Johannesburg Rd Shop 123, Balfour Park, Highlands North, Johannesburg, 2037, South Africa
|+27 11 440 7800
|Forex Trading South Africa
|Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
|+27 81 720 8005
|American Express
|Shop B36, 5th floor, I Block, Nedbank,, Sandton City Mall, 5th St, Sandown, Sandton, 2196, South Africa
|+27 11 883 9009
|TRAVELEX
|Shop 6 Benmore Gardens Shop Ctr, Grayston Dve, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196, South Africa
|+27 11 783 3274
The accepted currency in Johannesburg and across South Africa is the South African rand.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the South African rand is ZAR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Johannesburg
Before exchanging money in Johannesburg or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in South Africa for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in South Africa banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in South African rand for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.
And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Johannesburg. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
