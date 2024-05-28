Where to exchange money in Cape Town

Are you heading to Cape Town? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Cape Town that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.