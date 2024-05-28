Where to exchange money in Alexandria
Before you set out exploring in Alexandria, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Alexandria that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Alexandria
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Alexandria.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Alexandria Exchange
|432 Gamal Abd El-Nasir Rd, Al Mandarah Bahri, Montaza 2, Alexandria Governorate 5526071, Egypt
|+20 3 5533142
|الأهلى للصرافة ميامي
|275 الحرية، Sidi Beshr Bahri, Montaza 2, Alexandria Governorate 5517215, Egypt
|-
|Alex Exchange
|Al Kazeno، 6XV8+RJF، Road، San Stefano, El Raml 1, Alexandria Governorate 5452052, Egypt
|+20 3 5820254
|الأهلى للصرافة
|5VWX+F6W, Salah Salem, Al Mesallah Gharb WA Sharif Basha, حي المنشية، Alexandria Governorate 5372012, Egypt
|+20 3 4857238
|شركة طيبة للصرافة
|105 Abd El-Salam Aref, San Stefano, El Raml 1, Alexandria Governorate 5451009, Egypt
|-
|Pharmacists Exchange company شركة الصيادلة للصرافة
|Raml Station, 17 Saad Zaghloul Square, Al Mesallah Sharq, Al Attarin, Alexandria Governorate 5373002, Egypt
|+20 12 11191222
|شركة مصر للصرافة
|39-1 15 May, عزبة سعد، سيدي جابر، الإسكندرية،، Ezbet Saad, Sidi Gaber, Alexandria Governorate 5432063, Egypt
|-
|الاطباء للصرافة فرع بولكلى
|Government 5430154, 474 El-Horeya Rd, بولكلى, Qesm AR, Ramel 5372053, Egypt
|+20 3 5447440
|المجموعة المالية هيرميس
|6W7V+PRM، Fawzy Moaz St.، SEMOUHA، Sidi Gaber, Alexandria Governorate 5432063, Egypt
|+20 3 4200196
|البريطانية للصرافة
|24 Ahmed Moursy, العطارين شرق،, العطارين،،, Alexandria Governorate 5372003, Egypt
|-
The currency used in Alexandria, as well as the rest of Egypt is Egyptian pound.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Egyptian pound is EGP. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Alexandria
When exchanging money in Alexandria or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Egypt long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Egyptian pound for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Egypt banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Alexandria. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
