Seychellois rupee to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.321 today, reflecting a 0.788% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.482% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.333 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.300 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.131% decrease in value.