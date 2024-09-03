Seychellois rupee to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 7.290 today, reflecting a 1.663% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.716% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 7.584 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 6.924 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.131% decrease in value.