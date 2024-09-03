Hong Kong dollar to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Turkish liras is currently 4.351 today, reflecting a -0.399% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.285% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 4.408 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 4.347 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.045% increase in value.