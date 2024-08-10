Brazilian real to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to CFP francs is currently 19.935 today, reflecting a 0.747% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.933% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 19.984 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 18.879 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.039% decrease in value.