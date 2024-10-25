Vanuatu vatu to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 187.757 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -1.443% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 194.017 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 187.516 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 1.492% increase in value.