Vanuatu vatu to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Pakistani rupees is currently 2.302 today, reflecting a -0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.605% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2.318 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 2.299 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-10-2024, with a -0.357% decrease in value.