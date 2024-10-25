Vanuatu vatu to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.033 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.140% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.033 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.033 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.610% increase in value.