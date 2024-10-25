Vanuatu vatu to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to South Korean wons is currently 11.495 today, reflecting a 0.631% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.550% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 11.513 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 11.391 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.381% increase in value.