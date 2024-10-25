Vanuatu vatu to Gibraltar pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Gibraltar pounds is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.304% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.160% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Gibraltar pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.205% increase in value.