Vanuatu vatu to Falkland Islands pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Falkland Islands pounds is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.311% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.168% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Falkland Islands pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.209% increase in value.