Vanuatu vatu to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Danish kroner is currently 0.057 today, reflecting a -0.298% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.423% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.058 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.057 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.188% decrease in value.