Vanuatu vatu to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.111 today, reflecting a -0.376% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.473% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.111 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.110 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.313% increase in value.