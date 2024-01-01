Convert RSD to ARS at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Argentine pesos today

1,000 rsd
8,299.69 ars

РСД1.000 RSD = $8.300 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93618.0840.78918.311.3671.35683.601
1 EUR1.069119.3260.84319.5661.461.44989.34
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0120.0760.0754.623
1 GBP1.2671.18622.916123.2011.7321.719105.935

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 RSD8.29969 ARS
5 RSD41.49845 ARS
10 RSD82.99690 ARS
20 RSD165.99380 ARS
50 RSD414.98450 ARS
100 RSD829.96900 ARS
250 RSD2,074.92250 ARS
500 RSD4,149.84500 ARS
1000 RSD8,299.69000 ARS
2000 RSD16,599.38000 ARS
5000 RSD41,498.45000 ARS
10000 RSD82,996.90000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 ARS0.12049 RSD
5 ARS0.60243 RSD
10 ARS1.20486 RSD
20 ARS2.40972 RSD
50 ARS6.02430 RSD
100 ARS12.04860 RSD
250 ARS30.12150 RSD
500 ARS60.24300 RSD
1000 ARS120.48600 RSD
2000 ARS240.97200 RSD
5000 ARS602.43000 RSD
10000 ARS1,204.86000 RSD