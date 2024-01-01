10 Argentine pesos to Serbian dinars

Convert ARS to RSD at the real exchange rate

10 ars
1.11 rsd

$1.000 ARS = РСД0.1113 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
ARS to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RSD
1 ARS to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11490.1211
Low0.11040.1104
Average0.11260.1165
Change-3.11%-7.20%
1 ARS to RSD stats

The performance of ARS to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1149 and a 30 day low of 0.1104. This means the 30 day average was 0.1126. The change for ARS to RSD was -3.11.

The performance of ARS to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1211 and a 90 day low of 0.1104. This means the 90 day average was 0.1165. The change for ARS to RSD was -7.20.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 ARS0.11133 RSD
5 ARS0.55667 RSD
10 ARS1.11333 RSD
20 ARS2.22666 RSD
50 ARS5.56665 RSD
100 ARS11.13330 RSD
250 ARS27.83325 RSD
500 ARS55.66650 RSD
1000 ARS111.33300 RSD
2000 ARS222.66600 RSD
5000 ARS556.66500 RSD
10000 ARS1,113.33000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 RSD8.98208 ARS
5 RSD44.91040 ARS
10 RSD89.82080 ARS
20 RSD179.64160 ARS
50 RSD449.10400 ARS
100 RSD898.20800 ARS
250 RSD2,245.52000 ARS
500 RSD4,491.04000 ARS
1000 RSD8,982.08000 ARS
2000 RSD17,964.16000 ARS
5000 RSD44,910.40000 ARS
10000 RSD89,820.80000 ARS