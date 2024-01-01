Philippine pesos to Ugandan shillings today

Convert PHP to UGX at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Ush63.32 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 PHP to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High66.095666.9002
Low63.320963.3209
Average64.577165.2222
Change-4.05%-0.76%
View full history

1 PHP to UGX stats

The performance of PHP to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.0956 and a 30 day low of 63.3209. This means the 30 day average was 64.5771. The change for PHP to UGX was -4.05.

The performance of PHP to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 66.9002 and a 90 day low of 63.3209. This means the 90 day average was 65.2222. The change for PHP to UGX was -0.76.

Track market ratesView PHP to UGX chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.25151.9857.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0880.557997.83109.9555.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6230.8321,488.97164.0657.681
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.546101.1084.733

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 PHP63.32020 UGX
5 PHP316.60100 UGX
10 PHP633.20200 UGX
20 PHP1,266.40400 UGX
50 PHP3,166.01000 UGX
100 PHP6,332.02000 UGX
250 PHP15,830.05000 UGX
500 PHP31,660.10000 UGX
1000 PHP63,320.20000 UGX
2000 PHP126,640.40000 UGX
5000 PHP316,601.00000 UGX
10000 PHP633,202.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Philippine Peso
1 UGX0.01579 PHP
5 UGX0.07896 PHP
10 UGX0.15793 PHP
20 UGX0.31585 PHP
50 UGX0.78964 PHP
100 UGX1.57927 PHP
250 UGX3.94818 PHP
500 UGX7.89635 PHP
1000 UGX15.79270 PHP
2000 UGX31.58540 PHP
5000 UGX78.96350 PHP
10000 UGX157.92700 PHP