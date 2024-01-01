5,000 Ugandan shillings to Philippine pesos

Convert UGX to PHP at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₱0.01580 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 UGX to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01580.0158
Low0.01510.0149
Average0.01550.0153
Change4.29%0.83%
View full history

1 UGX to PHP stats

The performance of UGX to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0158 and a 30 day low of 0.0151. This means the 30 day average was 0.0155. The change for UGX to PHP was 4.29.

The performance of UGX to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0158 and a 90 day low of 0.0149. This means the 90 day average was 0.0153. The change for UGX to PHP was 0.83.

Track market ratesView UGX to PHP chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0731,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8161,135.510.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4280.83490.9971,851.221.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.741,296.721.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Philippine Peso
1 UGX0.01580 PHP
5 UGX0.07902 PHP
10 UGX0.15803 PHP
20 UGX0.31606 PHP
50 UGX0.79016 PHP
100 UGX1.58031 PHP
250 UGX3.95078 PHP
500 UGX7.90155 PHP
1000 UGX15.80310 PHP
2000 UGX31.60620 PHP
5000 UGX79.01550 PHP
10000 UGX158.03100 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 PHP63.27870 UGX
5 PHP316.39350 UGX
10 PHP632.78700 UGX
20 PHP1,265.57400 UGX
50 PHP3,163.93500 UGX
100 PHP6,327.87000 UGX
250 PHP15,819.67500 UGX
500 PHP31,639.35000 UGX
1000 PHP63,278.70000 UGX
2000 PHP126,557.40000 UGX
5000 PHP316,393.50000 UGX
10000 PHP632,787.00000 UGX