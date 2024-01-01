Philippine pesos to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert PHP to TMT at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = T0.06049 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TMT
1 PHP to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06260.0630
Low0.06050.0597
Average0.06150.0616
Change-3.14%0.99%
View full history

1 PHP to TMT stats

The performance of PHP to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0626 and a 30 day low of 0.0605. This means the 30 day average was 0.0615. The change for PHP to TMT was -3.14.

The performance of PHP to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0630 and a 90 day low of 0.0597. This means the 90 day average was 0.0616. The change for PHP to TMT was 0.99.

Track market ratesView PHP to TMT chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.26151.9657.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0870.557997.837109.945.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6230.8321,489.12164.067.682
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.691101.114.734

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Turkmenistani Manat
1 PHP0.06049 TMT
5 PHP0.30243 TMT
10 PHP0.60487 TMT
20 PHP1.20974 TMT
50 PHP3.02435 TMT
100 PHP6.04869 TMT
250 PHP15.12173 TMT
500 PHP30.24345 TMT
1000 PHP60.48690 TMT
2000 PHP120.97380 TMT
5000 PHP302.43450 TMT
10000 PHP604.86900 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Philippine Peso
1 TMT16.53250 PHP
5 TMT82.66250 PHP
10 TMT165.32500 PHP
20 TMT330.65000 PHP
50 TMT826.62500 PHP
100 TMT1,653.25000 PHP
250 TMT4,133.12500 PHP
500 TMT8,266.25000 PHP
1000 TMT16,532.50000 PHP
2000 TMT33,065.00000 PHP
5000 TMT82,662.50000 PHP
10000 TMT165,325.00000 PHP