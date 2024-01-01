Philippine pesos to Thai bahts today

Convert PHP to THB at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ฿0.5813 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
PHP to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 PHP to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59040.6175
Low0.57420.5742
Average0.58140.5974
Change-0.08%-5.46%
1 PHP to THB stats

The performance of PHP to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5904 and a 30 day low of 0.5742. This means the 30 day average was 0.5814. The change for PHP to THB was -0.08.

The performance of PHP to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6175 and a 90 day low of 0.5742. This means the 90 day average was 0.5974. The change for PHP to THB was -5.46.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Thai Baht
1 PHP0.58130 THB
5 PHP2.90648 THB
10 PHP5.81296 THB
20 PHP11.62592 THB
50 PHP29.06480 THB
100 PHP58.12960 THB
250 PHP145.32400 THB
500 PHP290.64800 THB
1000 PHP581.29600 THB
2000 PHP1,162.59200 THB
5000 PHP2,906.48000 THB
10000 PHP5,812.96000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Philippine Peso
1 THB1.72029 PHP
5 THB8.60145 PHP
10 THB17.20290 PHP
20 THB34.40580 PHP
50 THB86.01450 PHP
100 THB172.02900 PHP
250 THB430.07250 PHP
500 THB860.14500 PHP
1000 THB1,720.29000 PHP
2000 THB3,440.58000 PHP
5000 THB8,601.45000 PHP
10000 THB17,202.90000 PHP