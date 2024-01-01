Philippine pesos to Macedonian denars today

Convert PHP to MKD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ден0.9853 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
PHP to MKD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MKD
1 PHP to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.99420.9971
Low0.97590.9696
Average0.98530.9847
Change0.18%1.63%
1 PHP to MKD stats

The performance of PHP to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9942 and a 30 day low of 0.9759. This means the 30 day average was 0.9853. The change for PHP to MKD was 0.18.

The performance of PHP to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9971 and a 90 day low of 0.9696. This means the 90 day average was 0.9847. The change for PHP to MKD was 1.63.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 PHP0.98533 MKD
5 PHP4.92666 MKD
10 PHP9.85331 MKD
20 PHP19.70662 MKD
50 PHP49.26655 MKD
100 PHP98.53310 MKD
250 PHP246.33275 MKD
500 PHP492.66550 MKD
1000 PHP985.33100 MKD
2000 PHP1,970.66200 MKD
5000 PHP4,926.65500 MKD
10000 PHP9,853.31000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Philippine Peso
1 MKD1.01489 PHP
5 MKD5.07445 PHP
10 MKD10.14890 PHP
20 MKD20.29780 PHP
50 MKD50.74450 PHP
100 MKD101.48900 PHP
250 MKD253.72250 PHP
500 MKD507.44500 PHP
1000 MKD1,014.89000 PHP
2000 MKD2,029.78000 PHP
5000 MKD5,074.45000 PHP
10000 MKD10,148.90000 PHP