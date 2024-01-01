Philippine pesos to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert PHP to MGA at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Ar79.12 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
PHP to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MGA
1 PHP to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High80.913181.4633
Low79.117377.1803
Average80.088980.1000
Change-1.98%2.51%
1 PHP to MGA stats

The performance of PHP to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 80.9131 and a 30 day low of 79.1173. This means the 30 day average was 80.0889. The change for PHP to MGA was -1.98.

The performance of PHP to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 81.4633 and a 90 day low of 77.1803. This means the 90 day average was 80.1000. The change for PHP to MGA was 2.51.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.25151.9257.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.01109.9315.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,488.97164.0157.681
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513917.891101.1064.735

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 PHP79.11730 MGA
5 PHP395.58650 MGA
10 PHP791.17300 MGA
20 PHP1,582.34600 MGA
50 PHP3,955.86500 MGA
100 PHP7,911.73000 MGA
250 PHP19,779.32500 MGA
500 PHP39,558.65000 MGA
1000 PHP79,117.30000 MGA
2000 PHP158,234.60000 MGA
5000 PHP395,586.50000 MGA
10000 PHP791,173.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Philippine Peso
1 MGA0.01264 PHP
5 MGA0.06320 PHP
10 MGA0.12640 PHP
20 MGA0.25279 PHP
50 MGA0.63198 PHP
100 MGA1.26395 PHP
250 MGA3.15988 PHP
500 MGA6.31975 PHP
1000 MGA12.63950 PHP
2000 MGA25.27900 PHP
5000 MGA63.19750 PHP
10000 MGA126.39500 PHP