100 Philippine pesos to Malagasy ariaries

Convert PHP to MGA at the real exchange rate

100 php
8278 mga

1.00000 PHP = 82.78220 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.32520.906251.468210.7849911288.1141.0457.10005
1 CAD0.75460310.6838581.107920.592357972.004106.4335.35772
1 EUR1.103451.4622911.62010.866221421.35155.6557.83455
1 AUD0.68110.9025940.61724610.534657877.32596.06574.83584

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 PHP82.78220 MGA
5 PHP413.91100 MGA
10 PHP827.82200 MGA
20 PHP1655.64400 MGA
50 PHP4139.11000 MGA
100 PHP8278.22000 MGA
250 PHP20695.55000 MGA
500 PHP41391.10000 MGA
1000 PHP82782.20000 MGA
2000 PHP165564.40000 MGA
5000 PHP413911.00000 MGA
10000 PHP827822.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Philippine Peso
1 MGA0.01208 PHP
5 MGA0.06040 PHP
10 MGA0.12080 PHP
20 MGA0.24160 PHP
50 MGA0.60399 PHP
100 MGA1.20799 PHP
250 MGA3.01997 PHP
500 MGA6.03995 PHP
1000 MGA12.07990 PHP
2000 MGA24.15980 PHP
5000 MGA60.39950 PHP
10000 MGA120.79900 PHP