Convert MGA to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 Malagasy ariaries to Philippine pesos

50 mga
0.66 php

Ar1.000 MGA = ₱0.01317 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:45
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2261.496
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.751.45119.511.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3441.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0731.71923.1231.898

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Philippine Peso
1 MGA0.01317 PHP
5 MGA0.06584 PHP
10 MGA0.13168 PHP
20 MGA0.26336 PHP
50 MGA0.65840 PHP
100 MGA1.31680 PHP
250 MGA3.29200 PHP
500 MGA6.58400 PHP
1000 MGA13.16800 PHP
2000 MGA26.33600 PHP
5000 MGA65.84000 PHP
10000 MGA131.68000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 PHP75.94150 MGA
5 PHP379.70750 MGA
10 PHP759.41500 MGA
20 PHP1,518.83000 MGA
50 PHP3,797.07500 MGA
100 PHP7,594.15000 MGA
250 PHP18,985.37500 MGA
500 PHP37,970.75000 MGA
1000 PHP75,941.50000 MGA
2000 PHP151,883.00000 MGA
5000 PHP379,707.50000 MGA
10000 PHP759,415.00000 MGA