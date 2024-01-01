Philippine pesos to Laotian kips today

Convert PHP to LAK at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₭379.3 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
PHP to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LAK
1 PHP to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High394.9860397.6540
Low379.1370378.6140
Average386.8312388.8697
Change-3.69%-0.05%
1 PHP to LAK stats

The performance of PHP to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 394.9860 and a 30 day low of 379.1370. This means the 30 day average was 386.8312. The change for PHP to LAK was -3.69.

The performance of PHP to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 397.6540 and a 90 day low of 378.6140. This means the 90 day average was 388.8697. The change for PHP to LAK was -0.05.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Laotian Kip
1 PHP379.34800 LAK
5 PHP1,896.74000 LAK
10 PHP3,793.48000 LAK
20 PHP7,586.96000 LAK
50 PHP18,967.40000 LAK
100 PHP37,934.80000 LAK
250 PHP94,837.00000 LAK
500 PHP189,674.00000 LAK
1000 PHP379,348.00000 LAK
2000 PHP758,696.00000 LAK
5000 PHP1,896,740.00000 LAK
10000 PHP3,793,480.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Philippine Peso
1 LAK0.00264 PHP
5 LAK0.01318 PHP
10 LAK0.02636 PHP
20 LAK0.05272 PHP
50 LAK0.13181 PHP
100 LAK0.26361 PHP
250 LAK0.65903 PHP
500 LAK1.31805 PHP
1000 LAK2.63610 PHP
2000 LAK5.27220 PHP
5000 LAK13.18050 PHP
10000 LAK26.36100 PHP