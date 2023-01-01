5 Philippine pesos to Laotian kips

Convert PHP to LAK at the real exchange rate

5 php
1856.62 lak

1.00000 PHP = 371.32400 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8661451.1038591.89791.462821.619740.9284518.7481
1 GBP1.1545411.2745106.1051.688971.870141.0719321.6465
1 USD0.905950.784621183.25221.32521.467350.84116.9843
1 INR0.01088160.009424630.012011710.01591790.01762540.01010180.20401

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Laotian Kip
1 PHP371.32400 LAK
5 PHP1856.62000 LAK
10 PHP3713.24000 LAK
20 PHP7426.48000 LAK
50 PHP18566.20000 LAK
100 PHP37132.40000 LAK
250 PHP92831.00000 LAK
500 PHP185662.00000 LAK
1000 PHP371324.00000 LAK
2000 PHP742648.00000 LAK
5000 PHP1856620.00000 LAK
10000 PHP3713240.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Philippine Peso
1 LAK0.00269 PHP
5 LAK0.01347 PHP
10 LAK0.02693 PHP
20 LAK0.05386 PHP
50 LAK0.13465 PHP
100 LAK0.26931 PHP
250 LAK0.67327 PHP
500 LAK1.34654 PHP
1000 LAK2.69307 PHP
2000 LAK5.38614 PHP
5000 LAK13.46535 PHP
10000 LAK26.93070 PHP