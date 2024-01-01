Philippine pesos to Comorian francs today

Convert PHP to KMF at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = CF7.873 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
PHP to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KMF
1 PHP to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.94367.9630
Low7.81897.7550
Average7.87797.8653
Change0.40%1.54%
1 PHP to KMF stats

The performance of PHP to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9436 and a 30 day low of 7.8189. This means the 30 day average was 7.8779. The change for PHP to KMF was 0.40.

The performance of PHP to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.9630 and a 90 day low of 7.7550. This means the 90 day average was 7.8653. The change for PHP to KMF was 1.54.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Comorian francs

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Comorian Franc
1 PHP7.87327 KMF
5 PHP39.36635 KMF
10 PHP78.73270 KMF
20 PHP157.46540 KMF
50 PHP393.66350 KMF
100 PHP787.32700 KMF
250 PHP1,968.31750 KMF
500 PHP3,936.63500 KMF
1000 PHP7,873.27000 KMF
2000 PHP15,746.54000 KMF
5000 PHP39,366.35000 KMF
10000 PHP78,732.70000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Philippine Peso
1 KMF0.12701 PHP
5 KMF0.63506 PHP
10 KMF1.27012 PHP
20 KMF2.54024 PHP
50 KMF6.35060 PHP
100 KMF12.70120 PHP
250 KMF31.75300 PHP
500 KMF63.50600 PHP
1000 KMF127.01200 PHP
2000 KMF254.02400 PHP
5000 KMF635.06000 PHP
10000 KMF1,270.12000 PHP