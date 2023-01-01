5000 Philippine pesos to Comorian francs

Convert PHP to KMF at the real exchange rate

5000 php
40226 kmf

1.00000 PHP = 8.04528 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.324250.905751.467240.7845291288.1141.037.10005
1 CAD0.75514410.6839771.107980.592433972.702106.4985.36156
1 EUR1.104051.4620411.619910.866151422.13155.7157.83881
1 AUD0.681550.9025430.61731810.534696877.90596.1194.83904

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Comorian Franc
1 PHP8.04528 KMF
5 PHP40.22640 KMF
10 PHP80.45280 KMF
20 PHP160.90560 KMF
50 PHP402.26400 KMF
100 PHP804.52800 KMF
250 PHP2011.32000 KMF
500 PHP4022.64000 KMF
1000 PHP8045.28000 KMF
2000 PHP16090.56000 KMF
5000 PHP40226.40000 KMF
10000 PHP80452.80000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Philippine Peso
1 KMF0.12430 PHP
5 KMF0.62148 PHP
10 KMF1.24296 PHP
20 KMF2.48592 PHP
50 KMF6.21480 PHP
100 KMF12.42960 PHP
250 KMF31.07400 PHP
500 KMF62.14800 PHP
1000 KMF124.29600 PHP
2000 KMF248.59200 PHP
5000 KMF621.48000 PHP
10000 KMF1242.96000 PHP