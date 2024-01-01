Philippine pesos to Fijian dollars today

Convert PHP to FJD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = FJ$0.03898 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18
PHP to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

FJD
1 PHP to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03950.0401
Low0.03880.0388
Average0.03910.0394
Change-0.63%0.08%
1 PHP to FJD stats

The performance of PHP to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0395 and a 30 day low of 0.0388. This means the 30 day average was 0.0391. The change for PHP to FJD was -0.63.

The performance of PHP to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0401 and a 90 day low of 0.0388. This means the 90 day average was 0.0394. The change for PHP to FJD was 0.08.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 PHP0.03898 FJD
5 PHP0.19491 FJD
10 PHP0.38982 FJD
20 PHP0.77964 FJD
50 PHP1.94909 FJD
100 PHP3.89818 FJD
250 PHP9.74545 FJD
500 PHP19.49090 FJD
1000 PHP38.98180 FJD
2000 PHP77.96360 FJD
5000 PHP194.90900 FJD
10000 PHP389.81800 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 FJD25.65300 PHP
5 FJD128.26500 PHP
10 FJD256.53000 PHP
20 FJD513.06000 PHP
50 FJD1,282.65000 PHP
100 FJD2,565.30000 PHP
250 FJD6,413.25000 PHP
500 FJD12,826.50000 PHP
1000 FJD25,653.00000 PHP
2000 FJD51,306.00000 PHP
5000 FJD128,265.00000 PHP
10000 FJD256,530.00000 PHP