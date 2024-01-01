Convert FJD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Fijian dollars to Philippine pesos

1,000 fjd
26,087.80 php

FJ$1.000 FJD = ₱26.09 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.1351.5010.9311.35283.4390.7881.367
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0510.0754.6010.0430.075
1 AUD0.66612.08410.6210.90155.5990.5250.911
1 EUR1.07419.4741.61211.45289.6010.8461.468

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 FJD26.08780 PHP
5 FJD130.43900 PHP
10 FJD260.87800 PHP
20 FJD521.75600 PHP
50 FJD1,304.39000 PHP
100 FJD2,608.78000 PHP
250 FJD6,521.95000 PHP
500 FJD13,043.90000 PHP
1000 FJD26,087.80000 PHP
2000 FJD52,175.60000 PHP
5000 FJD130,439.00000 PHP
10000 FJD260,878.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 PHP0.03833 FJD
5 PHP0.19166 FJD
10 PHP0.38332 FJD
20 PHP0.76664 FJD
50 PHP1.91661 FJD
100 PHP3.83322 FJD
250 PHP9.58305 FJD
500 PHP19.16610 FJD
1000 PHP38.33220 FJD
2000 PHP76.66440 FJD
5000 PHP191.66100 FJD
10000 PHP383.32200 FJD