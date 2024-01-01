Philippine pesos to Dominican pesos today

Convert PHP to DOP at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = $1.039 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
PHP to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DOP
1 PHP to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.07691.0815
Low1.03901.0112
Average1.05711.0541
Change-3.19%2.46%
1 PHP to DOP stats

The performance of PHP to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0769 and a 30 day low of 1.0390. This means the 30 day average was 1.0571. The change for PHP to DOP was -3.19.

The performance of PHP to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0815 and a 90 day low of 1.0112. This means the 90 day average was 1.0541. The change for PHP to DOP was 2.46.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Dominican Peso
1 PHP1.03902 DOP
5 PHP5.19510 DOP
10 PHP10.39020 DOP
20 PHP20.78040 DOP
50 PHP51.95100 DOP
100 PHP103.90200 DOP
250 PHP259.75500 DOP
500 PHP519.51000 DOP
1000 PHP1,039.02000 DOP
2000 PHP2,078.04000 DOP
5000 PHP5,195.10000 DOP
10000 PHP10,390.20000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Philippine Peso
1 DOP0.96244 PHP
5 DOP4.81222 PHP
10 DOP9.62443 PHP
20 DOP19.24886 PHP
50 DOP48.12215 PHP
100 DOP96.24430 PHP
250 DOP240.61075 PHP
500 DOP481.22150 PHP
1000 DOP962.44300 PHP
2000 DOP1,924.88600 PHP
5000 DOP4,812.21500 PHP
10000 DOP9,624.43000 PHP