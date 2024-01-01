Philippine pesos to Djiboutian francs today

Convert PHP to DJF at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Fdj3.072 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DJF
1 PHP to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.18353.2015
Low3.07203.0338
Average3.12583.1302
Change-3.17%0.92%
View full history

1 PHP to DJF stats

The performance of PHP to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1835 and a 30 day low of 3.0720. This means the 30 day average was 3.1258. The change for PHP to DJF was -3.17.

The performance of PHP to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2015 and a 90 day low of 3.0338. This means the 90 day average was 3.1302. The change for PHP to DJF was 0.92.

Track market ratesView PHP to DJF chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.07151.8657.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.06109.9085.149
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.05163.9757.682
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513917.84101.0744.735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Djiboutian Franc
1 PHP3.07203 DJF
5 PHP15.36015 DJF
10 PHP30.72030 DJF
20 PHP61.44060 DJF
50 PHP153.60150 DJF
100 PHP307.20300 DJF
250 PHP768.00750 DJF
500 PHP1,536.01500 DJF
1000 PHP3,072.03000 DJF
2000 PHP6,144.06000 DJF
5000 PHP15,360.15000 DJF
10000 PHP30,720.30000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Philippine Peso
1 DJF0.32552 PHP
5 DJF1.62759 PHP
10 DJF3.25518 PHP
20 DJF6.51036 PHP
50 DJF16.27590 PHP
100 DJF32.55180 PHP
250 DJF81.37950 PHP
500 DJF162.75900 PHP
1000 DJF325.51800 PHP
2000 DJF651.03600 PHP
5000 DJF1,627.59000 PHP
10000 DJF3,255.18000 PHP