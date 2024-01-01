Philippine pesos to Chilean pesos today

Convert PHP to CLP at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = $16.30 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
PHP to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CLP
1 PHP to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.540216.8715
Low16.025316.0253
Average16.278416.3830
Change0.37%-0.10%
1 PHP to CLP stats

The performance of PHP to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.5402 and a 30 day low of 16.0253. This means the 30 day average was 16.2784. The change for PHP to CLP was 0.37.

The performance of PHP to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.8715 and a 90 day low of 16.0253. This means the 90 day average was 16.3830. The change for PHP to CLP was -0.10.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 PHP16.30410 CLP
5 PHP81.52050 CLP
10 PHP163.04100 CLP
20 PHP326.08200 CLP
50 PHP815.20500 CLP
100 PHP1,630.41000 CLP
250 PHP4,076.02500 CLP
500 PHP8,152.05000 CLP
1000 PHP16,304.10000 CLP
2000 PHP32,608.20000 CLP
5000 PHP81,520.50000 CLP
10000 PHP163,041.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Philippine Peso
1 CLP0.06133 PHP
5 CLP0.30667 PHP
10 CLP0.61334 PHP
20 CLP1.22668 PHP
50 CLP3.06671 PHP
100 CLP6.13341 PHP
250 CLP15.33353 PHP
500 CLP30.66705 PHP
1000 CLP61.33410 PHP
2000 CLP122.66820 PHP
5000 CLP306.67050 PHP
10000 CLP613.34100 PHP