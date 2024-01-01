Philippine pesos to Botswanan pulas today

Convert PHP to BWP at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = P0.2310 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
PHP to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BWP
1 PHP to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23490.2377
Low0.22990.2299
Average0.23210.2344
Change-1.26%-0.22%
1 PHP to BWP stats

The performance of PHP to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2349 and a 30 day low of 0.2299. This means the 30 day average was 0.2321. The change for PHP to BWP was -1.26.

The performance of PHP to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2377 and a 90 day low of 0.2299. This means the 90 day average was 0.2344. The change for PHP to BWP was -0.22.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 PHP0.23104 BWP
5 PHP1.15522 BWP
10 PHP2.31044 BWP
20 PHP4.62088 BWP
50 PHP11.55220 BWP
100 PHP23.10440 BWP
250 PHP57.76100 BWP
500 PHP115.52200 BWP
1000 PHP231.04400 BWP
2000 PHP462.08800 BWP
5000 PHP1,155.22000 BWP
10000 PHP2,310.44000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Philippine Peso
1 BWP4.32817 PHP
5 BWP21.64085 PHP
10 BWP43.28170 PHP
20 BWP86.56340 PHP
50 BWP216.40850 PHP
100 BWP432.81700 PHP
250 BWP1,082.04250 PHP
500 BWP2,164.08500 PHP
1000 BWP4,328.17000 PHP
2000 BWP8,656.34000 PHP
5000 BWP21,640.85000 PHP
10000 BWP43,281.70000 PHP