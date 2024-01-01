Philippine pesos to Armenian drams today

Convert PHP to AMD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ֏6.685 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
PHP to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AMD
1 PHP to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.94846.9617
Low6.68466.6132
Average6.80626.8232
Change-3.24%0.75%
1 PHP to AMD stats

The performance of PHP to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.9484 and a 30 day low of 6.6846. This means the 30 day average was 6.8062. The change for PHP to AMD was -3.24.

The performance of PHP to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9617 and a 90 day low of 6.6132. This means the 90 day average was 6.8232. The change for PHP to AMD was 0.75.

Compare exchange rates

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Armenian Dram
1 PHP6.68482 AMD
5 PHP33.42410 AMD
10 PHP66.84820 AMD
20 PHP133.69640 AMD
50 PHP334.24100 AMD
100 PHP668.48200 AMD
250 PHP1,671.20500 AMD
500 PHP3,342.41000 AMD
1000 PHP6,684.82000 AMD
2000 PHP13,369.64000 AMD
5000 PHP33,424.10000 AMD
10000 PHP66,848.20000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Philippine Peso
1 AMD0.14959 PHP
5 AMD0.74797 PHP
10 AMD1.49593 PHP
20 AMD2.99186 PHP
50 AMD7.47965 PHP
100 AMD14.95930 PHP
250 AMD37.39825 PHP
500 AMD74.79650 PHP
1000 AMD149.59300 PHP
2000 AMD299.18600 PHP
5000 AMD747.96500 PHP
10000 AMD1,495.93000 PHP