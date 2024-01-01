1 thousand Armenian drams to Philippine pesos

Convert AMD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
144.81 php

֏1.000 AMD = ₱0.1448 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40
AMD to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 AMD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14920.1519
Low0.14480.1448
Average0.14680.1496
Change-2.81%-4.43%
1 AMD to PHP stats

The performance of AMD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1492 and a 30 day low of 0.1448. This means the 30 day average was 0.1468. The change for AMD to PHP was -2.81.

The performance of AMD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1519 and a 90 day low of 0.1448. This means the 90 day average was 0.1496. The change for AMD to PHP was -4.43.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6391.491.6320.9421.801
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0961.7711.9391.11725.909
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.8519.731
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Philippine Peso
1 AMD0.14481 PHP
5 AMD0.72406 PHP
10 AMD1.44811 PHP
20 AMD2.89622 PHP
50 AMD7.24055 PHP
100 AMD14.48110 PHP
250 AMD36.20275 PHP
500 AMD72.40550 PHP
1000 AMD144.81100 PHP
2000 AMD289.62200 PHP
5000 AMD724.05500 PHP
10000 AMD1,448.11000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Armenian Dram
1 PHP6.90558 AMD
5 PHP34.52790 AMD
10 PHP69.05580 AMD
20 PHP138.11160 AMD
50 PHP345.27900 AMD
100 PHP690.55800 AMD
250 PHP1,726.39500 AMD
500 PHP3,452.79000 AMD
1000 PHP6,905.58000 AMD
2000 PHP13,811.16000 AMD
5000 PHP34,527.90000 AMD
10000 PHP69,055.80000 AMD