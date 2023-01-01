Mexican pesos to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert MXN to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
631.08 tjs

1.00000 MXN = 0.63108 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87381.08590.31231.493451.678530.9633518.7917
1 GBP1.1444311.2417103.3561.709141.920951.1024821.5056
1 USD0.921650.805348183.23711.376451.547030.88817.3195
1 INR0.01107270.009675340.012013910.01653650.01858580.01066830.208074

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MXN0.63108 TJS
5 MXN3.15541 TJS
10 MXN6.31081 TJS
20 MXN12.62162 TJS
50 MXN31.55405 TJS
100 MXN63.10810 TJS
250 MXN157.77025 TJS
500 MXN315.54050 TJS
1000 MXN631.08100 TJS
2000 MXN1262.16200 TJS
5000 MXN3155.40500 TJS
10000 MXN6310.81000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Mexican Peso
1 TJS1.58458 MXN
5 TJS7.92290 MXN
10 TJS15.84580 MXN
20 TJS31.69160 MXN
50 TJS79.22900 MXN
100 TJS158.45800 MXN
250 TJS396.14500 MXN
500 TJS792.29000 MXN
1000 TJS1584.58000 MXN
2000 TJS3169.16000 MXN
5000 TJS7922.90000 MXN
10000 TJS15845.80000 MXN