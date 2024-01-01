5 Sri Lankan rupees to Hong Kong dollars

Convert LKR to HKD at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
0.13 hkd

Sr1.000 LKR = $0.02561 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78883.4281.5060.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0551.1020.6830.9922.688
1 GBP1.2681.7331105.8161.911.1841.7184.659
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 LKR0.02561 HKD
5 LKR0.12804 HKD
10 LKR0.25607 HKD
20 LKR0.51214 HKD
50 LKR1.28036 HKD
100 LKR2.56071 HKD
250 LKR6.40178 HKD
500 LKR12.80355 HKD
1000 LKR25.60710 HKD
2000 LKR51.21420 HKD
5000 LKR128.03550 HKD
10000 LKR256.07100 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
100 HKD3,905.17000 LKR
200 HKD7,810.34000 LKR
300 HKD11,715.51000 LKR
500 HKD19,525.85000 LKR
1000 HKD39,051.70000 LKR
2000 HKD78,103.40000 LKR
2500 HKD97,629.25000 LKR
3000 HKD117,155.10000 LKR
4000 HKD156,206.80000 LKR
5000 HKD195,258.50000 LKR
10000 HKD390,517.00000 LKR
20000 HKD781,034.00000 LKR