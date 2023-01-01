Cape Verdean escudos to Samoan talas today

Convert CVE to WST at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
26.94 wst

1.00000 CVE = 0.02694 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0858590.35791.493911.676470.964718.7224
1 GBP1.1438411.2421103.361.708881.917711.1034621.4165
1 USD0.920950.805088183.2141.37581.543920.8884517.2422
1 INR0.01106710.009674910.012017210.01653330.01855370.01067670.207203

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Samoan Tala
1 CVE0.02694 WST
5 CVE0.13468 WST
10 CVE0.26936 WST
20 CVE0.53873 WST
50 CVE1.34682 WST
100 CVE2.69365 WST
250 CVE6.73412 WST
500 CVE13.46825 WST
1000 CVE26.93650 WST
2000 CVE53.87300 WST
5000 CVE134.68250 WST
10000 CVE269.36500 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 WST37.12440 CVE
5 WST185.62200 CVE
10 WST371.24400 CVE
20 WST742.48800 CVE
50 WST1856.22000 CVE
100 WST3712.44000 CVE
250 WST9281.10000 CVE
500 WST18562.20000 CVE
1000 WST37124.40000 CVE
2000 WST74248.80000 CVE
5000 WST185622.00000 CVE
10000 WST371244.00000 CVE