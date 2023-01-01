New Taiwan Dollar (TWD)
Currency name
New Taiwan Dollar
Currency symbol
NT$
TWD exchange rates
|USD
|SGD
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|HKD
|JPY
|EUR
|From TWD
|0.03134
|0.04217
|0.02517
|0.04306
|0.04828
|0.24456
|4.71216
|0.02878
|To TWD
|31.91000
|23.71170
|39.72800
|23.22420
|20.71280
|4.08901
|0.21222
|34.74680
