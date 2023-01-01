Liberian Dollar (LRD)
Currency name
Liberian Dollar
Currency symbol
L$
LRD exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|ZAR
|EUR
|GBP
|SGD
|INR
|NZD
|From LRD
|0.00522
|0.00717
|0.09563
|0.00479
|0.00419
|0.00703
|0.43452
|0.00869
|To LRD
|191.50000
|139.39400
|10.45680
|208.57200
|238.43700
|142.33700
|2.30139
|115.05300
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.