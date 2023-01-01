Liberian Dollar (LRD)

Currency name

Liberian Dollar

L$

LRD exchange rates

 USD CAD ZAR EUR GBP SGD INR NZD
From LRD0.00522 0.00717 0.09563 0.00479 0.00419 0.00703 0.43452 0.00869
To LRD191.50000 139.39400 10.45680 208.57200 238.43700 142.33700 2.30139 115.05300

All Liberian dollar Exchange Rates