Isle of Man pound (IMP)
Currency name
Isle of Man pound
Currency symbol
£
IMP exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From IMP
|1.24520
|1.14312
|0.99988
|103.61400
|187.16000
|110.83600
|1.91703
|22.78940
|To IMP
|0.80308
|0.87480
|1.00012
|0.00965
|0.00534
|0.00902
|0.52164
|0.04388
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.