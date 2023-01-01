Isle of Man pound (IMP)

Currency name

Isle of Man pound

£

IMP exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From IMP1.24520 1.14312 0.99988 103.61400 187.16000 110.83600 1.91703 22.78940
To IMP0.80308 0.87480 1.00012 0.00965 0.00534 0.00902 0.52164 0.04388

Compare exchange rates

All Isle of Man pound Exchange Rates