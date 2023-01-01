Falkland Islands Pound (FKP)

Currency name

Falkland Islands Pound

£

FKP exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From FKP1.23960 1.13808 0.99558 103.13800 186.35500 110.33700 1.90855 22.69240
To FKP0.80671 0.87867 1.00444 0.00970 0.00537 0.00906 0.52396 0.04407

Compare exchange rates

All Falkland Islands pound Exchange Rates