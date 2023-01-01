Armenian drams to Philippine pesos today

Convert AMD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
138.27 php

1.00000 AMD = 0.13827 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.084990.30031.486421.670360.9644518.7441
1 GBP1.1429911.24005103.2141.698991.909241.1023521.4247
1 USD0.921750.806419183.23381.37011.539650.88917.2773
1 INR0.01107420.00968860.012014310.01646090.01849780.01068080.207576

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Philippine Peso
1 AMD0.13827 PHP
5 AMD0.69134 PHP
10 AMD1.38269 PHP
20 AMD2.76538 PHP
50 AMD6.91345 PHP
100 AMD13.82690 PHP
250 AMD34.56725 PHP
500 AMD69.13450 PHP
1000 AMD138.26900 PHP
2000 AMD276.53800 PHP
5000 AMD691.34500 PHP
10000 AMD1382.69000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Armenian Dram
1 PHP7.23228 AMD
5 PHP36.16140 AMD
10 PHP72.32280 AMD
20 PHP144.64560 AMD
50 PHP361.61400 AMD
100 PHP723.22800 AMD
250 PHP1808.07000 AMD
500 PHP3616.14000 AMD
1000 PHP7232.28000 AMD
2000 PHP14464.56000 AMD
5000 PHP36161.40000 AMD
10000 PHP72322.80000 AMD