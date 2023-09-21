Send money to CLABE

What is CLABE money transfer?
Sending a CLABE money transfer may be one of the most convenient ways for your recipient in Mexico to get their money. In fact, your recipient doesn’t need to do anything at all - the funds will be automatically deposited into their bank account as soon as they’re processed.
You can send a CLABE money transfer for up to 95,000 USD or the equivalent, to most banks in Mexico aside from BanCoppel. All you’ll need is your recipient’s personal and contact details, and the 18 digit CLABE that corresponds with their preferred bank account.
Learn more about using CLABE transfers.