Skip to main content

Send money using FPX

Send money using FPX from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Read more

Over 16 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
FCA regulated
Learn more
  • 17.53 MYR
  • =
    982.47 MYRTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    5,199.47
Get started

We charge as little as possible. No subscription

Sending 1,000.00 MYR withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 MYR VND)
WiseCheapest5,108,323 VNDSave up to 292,407 VND17.53 MYR5,199.47Mid-market rate
Public Bank Berhad4,815,916 VND- 292,407 VND32.00 MYR4,975.12
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

How to send money using FPX in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in MYR

    Pay in MYR using FPX.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send MYR using FPX, receive VND

    The recipient gets money in VND directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money using FPX

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is FPX money transfer?

Sending a money transfer and paying in MYR using FPX is easy and convenient. You’ll be able to send a payment in MYR from your personal bank account only - business account FPX payments aren’t available in ringgit.

If you’re a Malaysian citizen or expatriate, you’ll be able to send up to 30,000 MYR a day, while foreign workers in Malaysia can send up to 5,000 MYR per month. Malaysians and expatriates can send up to 13 cross currency transfers a month, to a maximum of 7 recipients per month. Foreign workers can send to a maximum of 5 unique recipients in their home country every month.

MYR transfers usually take 0 - 2 days to arrive - but you’ll be shown a delivery estimate before you confirm your payment, so you’ll know when the money may be deposited.

Learn more about using FPX.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money using FPX?

To send money using FPX with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer using FPX take?

A money transfer using FPX (MYR-VND) should arrive in 40 minutes. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

MYR
VND

Should arrive

in 40 minutes

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

The user experience is great and it always works flawlessly. Its a breeze to use and You can always check in what stage of the transaction your…

Alvaro Ruiz Ramirez

Published an hour ago

If I use my bank to transfer overseas they convert pounds to Euro at a poor exchange rate then the Euro is again converted to my local currency at a…

David Sage

Published 2 hours ago

Easy use in any country at preferential rates

Laszlo

Published 12 hours ago

Reviews from: