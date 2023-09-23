Skip to main content

Send money to Luxembourg

Fast, low-cost, and secure online money transfers from Vietnam to Luxembourg.

  • 1.30 USD
  • 5.52 USDOur fee
  • 6.82 USDTotal fees
  • =
    993.18 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.939150
Compare our pricing and speed
Find out the real cost of sending money abroad, and how fast you can send it.

The real cost of sending 1,000 USD to EUR

and transfer speed

Transfer speed

CheapestMoneygram
5.77 USD
5.77 USD

3.78 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 7 business days
Should arrive within 7 business days
Remitly
7.83 USD
7.83 USD

7.83 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Wise
9.03 USD
9.03 USD

no hidden fees

Should arrive in 3 days
Should arrive in 3 days
Xe
14.45 USD
14.45 USD

14.45 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 1 business day
Should arrive within 1 business day
Western Union
18.04 USD
18.04 USD

17.05 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 5 business days
Should arrive within 5 business days
OFX
18.37 USD
18.37 USD

18.37 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Xoom
21.06 USD
21.06 USD

21.06 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 1 business day
Should arrive within 1 business day
Bank of America
27.35 USD
27.35 USD

27.35 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Chase (US)
33.80 USD
33.80 USD

28.80 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-5 business days
Should arrive in 1-5 business days
PayPal
46.62 USD
46.62 USD

41.63 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-5 business days
Should arrive in 1-5 business days
This applies when you pay via bank transfer or ACH payments.
globe

How to send money to Luxembourg in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in USD.

    Pay in USD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient in Luxembourg.

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send USD, receive EUR.

    The recipient gets money in EUR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money to Luxembourg from Vietnam

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

How much does it cost to transfer money to Luxembourg?

Pay a small, flat fee and percentage

To send money in USD to Luxembourg, you pay a small, flat fee of 4.17 USD + 0.49% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).


Fee depends on your chosen transfer type

Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.


No hidden fees

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Wise
Fixed fee
4.17 USD
Variable feeup to 122,380 USD/month
0.49%
Variable feemore than 122,380 USD/month
Discount applies

How long will a money transfer to Luxembourg take?

A money transfer from Vietnam (USD) to Luxembourg (EUR) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We'll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

USD
EUR

Should arrive

by Monday

What you'll need for your online money transfer to Luxembourg

    1

    Register for free.

    Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.

    2

    Choose an amount to send.

    Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.

    3

    Add recipient’s bank details.

    Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.

    4

    Verify your identity.

    For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.

    5

    Pay for your transfer.

    Send your money with a bank debit (ACH), wire transfer, or a debit or credit card.

    6

    That’s it.

    We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.

Best ways to send money to Luxembourg

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers to Luxembourg

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Send money to Luxembourg from Vietnam with the most international app

Looking for an app to send money to Luxembourg? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

