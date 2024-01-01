Trinidad and Tobago dollars to CFA francs beac today

Convert TTD to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
88,918 xaf

TT$1.000 TTD = FCFA88.92 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
We can't send money between these currencies

TTD to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High90.046090.5217
Low88.756188.7561
Average89.231789.6035
Change-0.77%-1.53%
View full history

1 TTD to XAF stats

The performance of TTD to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 90.0460 and a 30 day low of 88.7561. This means the 30 day average was 89.2317. The change for TTD to XAF was -0.77.

The performance of TTD to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 90.5217 and a 90 day low of 88.7561. This means the 90 day average was 89.6035. The change for TTD to XAF was -1.53.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.6510.78218.3171.5420.9161.325
1 CAD0.72160.2480.56313.1921.1110.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2791.776106.985123.4261.9721.1721.695

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 TTD88.91780 XAF
5 TTD444.58900 XAF
10 TTD889.17800 XAF
20 TTD1,778.35600 XAF
50 TTD4,445.89000 XAF
100 TTD8,891.78000 XAF
250 TTD22,229.45000 XAF
500 TTD44,458.90000 XAF
1000 TTD88,917.80000 XAF
2000 TTD177,835.60000 XAF
5000 TTD444,589.00000 XAF
10000 TTD889,178.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 XAF0.01125 TTD
5 XAF0.05623 TTD
10 XAF0.11246 TTD
20 XAF0.22493 TTD
50 XAF0.56232 TTD
100 XAF1.12463 TTD
250 XAF2.81158 TTD
500 XAF5.62315 TTD
1000 XAF11.24630 TTD
2000 XAF22.49260 TTD
5000 XAF56.23150 TTD
10000 XAF112.46300 TTD