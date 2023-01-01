5 Thai bahts to Philippine pesos

Convert THB to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 thb
7.67 php

1.00000 THB = 1.53304 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:35 UTC
THB to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Philippine Peso
1 THB1.53304 PHP
5 THB7.66520 PHP
10 THB15.33040 PHP
20 THB30.66080 PHP
50 THB76.65200 PHP
100 THB153.30400 PHP
250 THB383.26000 PHP
500 THB766.52000 PHP
1000 THB1533.04000 PHP
2000 THB3066.08000 PHP
5000 THB7665.20000 PHP
10000 THB15330.40000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Thai Baht
1 PHP0.65230 THB
5 PHP3.26150 THB
10 PHP6.52299 THB
20 PHP13.04598 THB
50 PHP32.61495 THB
100 PHP65.22990 THB
250 PHP163.07475 THB
500 PHP326.14950 THB
1000 PHP652.29900 THB
2000 PHP1304.59800 THB
5000 PHP3261.49500 THB
10000 PHP6522.99000 THB